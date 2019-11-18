Amenities
1142 Rusty Nail Road Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL STONERIDGE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in the beautiful subdivision of Stoneridge in Prescott Valley. Enjoy cooking and entertaining your family and friends in the huge kitchen with beautiful stainless-steel appliances, a large center island, granite counter tops and an abundance of custom cabinetry for plenty of storage space. Relax in the spacious great room accented by a beautiful gas fireplace. The large master suite has a bay window overlooking the beautiful landscaped back yard with privacy fencing. Master bath has a tiled walk in shower and raised double vanity. Fully landscaped front and rear yards. The oversized 2 car garage has plenty of room for a workbench or additional storage. Use of the Stoneridge amenities are included in the rent.
Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent
Pets- Small pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee
Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$375 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central Air
Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott
HOA: Stoneridge
Appliances include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range/oven, washer and dryer
Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition
Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5820402)