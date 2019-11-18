All apartments in Prescott Valley
Prescott Valley, AZ
1142 Rusty Nail Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1142 Rusty Nail Road

1142 North Rusty Nail Road · (928) 776-0337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1142 North Rusty Nail Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Stoneridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1142 Rusty Nail Road · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2135 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1142 Rusty Nail Road Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL STONERIDGE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in the beautiful subdivision of Stoneridge in Prescott Valley. Enjoy cooking and entertaining your family and friends in the huge kitchen with beautiful stainless-steel appliances, a large center island, granite counter tops and an abundance of custom cabinetry for plenty of storage space. Relax in the spacious great room accented by a beautiful gas fireplace. The large master suite has a bay window overlooking the beautiful landscaped back yard with privacy fencing. Master bath has a tiled walk in shower and raised double vanity. Fully landscaped front and rear yards. The oversized 2 car garage has plenty of room for a workbench or additional storage. Use of the Stoneridge amenities are included in the rent.

Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent
Pets- Small pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee

Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$375 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central Air

Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott

HOA: Stoneridge

Appliances include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range/oven, washer and dryer

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5820402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Rusty Nail Road have any available units?
1142 Rusty Nail Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1142 Rusty Nail Road have?
Some of 1142 Rusty Nail Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 Rusty Nail Road currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Rusty Nail Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Rusty Nail Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 Rusty Nail Road is pet friendly.
Does 1142 Rusty Nail Road offer parking?
Yes, 1142 Rusty Nail Road does offer parking.
Does 1142 Rusty Nail Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1142 Rusty Nail Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Rusty Nail Road have a pool?
No, 1142 Rusty Nail Road does not have a pool.
Does 1142 Rusty Nail Road have accessible units?
No, 1142 Rusty Nail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Rusty Nail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 Rusty Nail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 Rusty Nail Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1142 Rusty Nail Road has units with air conditioning.
