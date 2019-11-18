Amenities

1142 Rusty Nail Road Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL STONERIDGE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in the beautiful subdivision of Stoneridge in Prescott Valley. Enjoy cooking and entertaining your family and friends in the huge kitchen with beautiful stainless-steel appliances, a large center island, granite counter tops and an abundance of custom cabinetry for plenty of storage space. Relax in the spacious great room accented by a beautiful gas fireplace. The large master suite has a bay window overlooking the beautiful landscaped back yard with privacy fencing. Master bath has a tiled walk in shower and raised double vanity. Fully landscaped front and rear yards. The oversized 2 car garage has plenty of room for a workbench or additional storage. Use of the Stoneridge amenities are included in the rent.



Terms:

No Smoking

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent

Pets- Small pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee



Move In Costs:

$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$375 carpet cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central Air



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Natural Gas- Unisource

Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott



HOA: Stoneridge



Appliances include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range/oven, washer and dryer



Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!



No Cats Allowed



