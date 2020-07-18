All apartments in Pinal County
2664 E OCOTILLO Drive.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:21 PM

2664 E OCOTILLO Drive

2664 East Ocotillo Drive · (888) 881-4867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2664 East Ocotillo Drive, Pinal County, AZ 85194

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Own your own home! 'LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY ONLY''. NOT available for normal rent. Bad credit ok, Income qualification 3 times monthly rent. Lease option for $2900 down. This is only for people who have $2900 and would like to rent for up to 3 years while working on credit/deciding to buy. Partially rehabbed fixer upper ready for finishing touches! Lovely 2 bed 1.5 bath. Large covered front porch. Chain link fenced backyard. Vinyl flooring throughout. Neutral newer interior paint. New storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive have any available units?
2664 E OCOTILLO Drive has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive have?
Some of 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2664 E OCOTILLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinal County.
Does 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive offer parking?
No, 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive have a pool?
No, 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2664 E OCOTILLO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

