2664 E OCOTILLO Drive.

Own your own home! 'LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY ONLY''. NOT available for normal rent. Bad credit ok, Income qualification 3 times monthly rent. Lease option for $2900 down. This is only for people who have $2900 and would like to rent for up to 3 years while working on credit/deciding to buy. Partially rehabbed fixer upper ready for finishing touches! Lovely 2 bed 1.5 bath. Large covered front porch. Chain link fenced backyard. Vinyl flooring throughout. Neutral newer interior paint. New storage shed.