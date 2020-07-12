Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport dog park guest parking hot tub online portal

Cottonwood Crossing Apartments is a luxurious community in Casa Grande, Arizona that reflects a tradition of elegant living. We have created an atmosphere of serenity that is enhanced by lush, tropical landscaping. Choose from our two or three-bedroom apartment homes, which include high-end amenities such as time-saving dishwashers, lavish granite countertops, and plush carpeting. Our community amenities are even more impressive: entertain guests in our extraordinary resident clubhouse, relax beside our sparkling swimming pool, take the children out for some fun in our play area, and absorb all of the lush greenery of our highly-manicured landscaping. With modern style, unparalleled amenities, and great customer service, Cottonwood Crossing Apartments is an apartment community where residents can picture themselves for years to come.