Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Cottonwood Crossing

1565 N Wildflower Dr · (520) 200-3366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1565 N Wildflower Dr, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottonwood Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Cottonwood Crossing Apartments is a luxurious community in Casa Grande, Arizona that reflects a tradition of elegant living. We have created an atmosphere of serenity that is enhanced by lush, tropical landscaping. Choose from our two or three-bedroom apartment homes, which include high-end amenities such as time-saving dishwashers, lavish granite countertops, and plush carpeting. Our community amenities are even more impressive: entertain guests in our extraordinary resident clubhouse, relax beside our sparkling swimming pool, take the children out for some fun in our play area, and absorb all of the lush greenery of our highly-manicured landscaping. With modern style, unparalleled amenities, and great customer service, Cottonwood Crossing Apartments is an apartment community where residents can picture themselves for years to come.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $300 per apt. Can be higher depending on credit screening
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 45lbs; Call for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottonwood Crossing have any available units?
Cottonwood Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Grande, AZ.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottonwood Crossing have?
Some of Cottonwood Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottonwood Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Cottonwood Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottonwood Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottonwood Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Cottonwood Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Cottonwood Crossing offers parking.
Does Cottonwood Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cottonwood Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottonwood Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Cottonwood Crossing has a pool.
Does Cottonwood Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Cottonwood Crossing has accessible units.
Does Cottonwood Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cottonwood Crossing has units with dishwashers.
