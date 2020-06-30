Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly clubhouse

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



An oasis in the desert can be yours at The Colony apartments! In the heart of Casa Grande along the Golden Corridor, you will find a little slice of tranquility. Surround yourself with trees and beautiful landscaping that will give you a feeling of relaxation. The Colony is in the perfect location for a lifestyle suited for work and play with an easy drive to mountain and desert outdoor fun. Shopping is a pleasure at the newly revitalized, yet historical downtown area. Shop till you drop and catch a movie nearby at The Promenade!

The Colony provides its residents a selection of spacious and sunny one, two or three bedroom apartment homes that feature laminate wood floors, beautiful modern lighting and the convenience of in-apartment washers and dryers. The cheerfulness of our light and airy apartments will welcome you home!



