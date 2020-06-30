All apartments in Casa Grande
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

The Colony Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
351 N Peart Rd · (520) 447-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1517 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 14-1412 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06-0622 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Colony Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
clubhouse
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

An oasis in the desert can be yours at The Colony apartments! In the heart of Casa Grande along the Golden Corridor, you will find a little slice of tranquility. Surround yourself with trees and beautiful landscaping that will give you a feeling of relaxation. The Colony is in the perfect location for a lifestyle suited for work and play with an easy drive to mountain and desert outdoor fun. Shopping is a pleasure at the newly revitalized, yet historical downtown area. Shop till you drop and catch a movie nearby at The Promenade!
The Colony provides its residents a selection of spacious and sunny one, two or three bedroom apartment homes that feature laminate wood floors, beautiful modern lighting and the convenience of in-apartment washers and dryers. The cheerfulness of our light and airy apartments will welcome you home!

Looking for an oasis of ca

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No Kittens.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Colony Apartments have any available units?
The Colony Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
What amenities does The Colony Apartments have?
Some of The Colony Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Colony Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Colony Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Colony Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Colony Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Colony Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Colony Apartments offers parking.
Does The Colony Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Colony Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Colony Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Colony Apartments has a pool.
Does The Colony Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Colony Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Colony Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Colony Apartments has units with dishwashers.

