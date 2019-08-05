All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:06 AM

9230 N COCONINO Circle

9230 North Coconino Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9230 North Coconino Circle, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
This Gorgeous 6 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Home is located in the heart of Paradise Valley in La Jolla Acres. Recently remodeled this home has it all. Formal and Casual Living and Dining Room, Oversized Pantry, Spacious Eat in Kitchen Island, Travertine, Granite, Chiseled Stone, Polished Onyx, Sub-Zero Refridgerator, E-Z Glide cabinet drawers, Custom Lighting, Home Alarm, Surround Sound, Solar Panels, Water Softner, RO System and that's just to name a few. This home is on a one acre lot with fully landscaped front and back yards, beautiful paved driveways, 3 car-garage, a block fence surrounds the back yard, RV Gate and a gated fence surrounds the diving pool. There is a putting green, sitting area, extended covered patio with automatic roller shades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9230 N COCONINO Circle have any available units?
9230 N COCONINO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 9230 N COCONINO Circle have?
Some of 9230 N COCONINO Circle's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9230 N COCONINO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9230 N COCONINO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9230 N COCONINO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9230 N COCONINO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 9230 N COCONINO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9230 N COCONINO Circle offers parking.
Does 9230 N COCONINO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9230 N COCONINO Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9230 N COCONINO Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9230 N COCONINO Circle has a pool.
Does 9230 N COCONINO Circle have accessible units?
No, 9230 N COCONINO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9230 N COCONINO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9230 N COCONINO Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9230 N COCONINO Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9230 N COCONINO Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
