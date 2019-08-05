9230 N COCONINO Circle

Amenities

This Gorgeous 6 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Home is located in the heart of Paradise Valley in La Jolla Acres. Recently remodeled this home has it all. Formal and Casual Living and Dining Room, Oversized Pantry, Spacious Eat in Kitchen Island, Travertine, Granite, Chiseled Stone, Polished Onyx, Sub-Zero Refridgerator, E-Z Glide cabinet drawers, Custom Lighting, Home Alarm, Surround Sound, Solar Panels, Water Softner, RO System and that's just to name a few. This home is on a one acre lot with fully landscaped front and back yards, beautiful paved driveways, 3 car-garage, a block fence surrounds the back yard, RV Gate and a gated fence surrounds the diving pool. There is a putting green, sitting area, extended covered patio with automatic roller shades.