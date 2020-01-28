7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Home just newly painted though-out ,wood floors refinished, Spectacular Luxury estate in Paradise Valley, sitting on almost 2 acres with incredible views and park like grounds with lush landscaping. Home has high ceilings, open, bright, perfect setting for entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms, master has spacious closet, and exercise room, office with glass wall. Pool with waterfall, and beautiful setting, all in the heart of beautiful Paradise Valley.