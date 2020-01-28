All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S

7798 North Foothill Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7798 North Foothill Drive South, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Mummy Mountain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Home just newly painted though-out ,wood floors refinished, Spectacular Luxury estate in Paradise Valley, sitting on almost 2 acres with incredible views and park like grounds with lush landscaping. Home has high ceilings, open, bright, perfect setting for entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms, master has spacious closet, and exercise room, office with glass wall. Pool with waterfall, and beautiful setting, all in the heart of beautiful Paradise Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S have any available units?
7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S have?
Some of 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S offers parking.
Does 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S have a pool?
Yes, 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S has a pool.
Does 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S have accessible units?
No, 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7798 N FOOTHILL Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.
