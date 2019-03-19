6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom split floor plan with an attached casita offers luxury living with endless entertainment options. Set on an acre lot, this home features over-sized retractable walls perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining, 900 square ft outdoor patio space with built in BBQ and fireplace, resort like pool/spa/water feature, gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero and wolf appliances, climate controlled wine cellar, theater room, detailed woodwork throughout, master bath steam shower, additional office space,large garage, and a separate entrance guest Casita located in the courtyard. The location cannot be beat! Just minutes to all of the restaurants and nightlife in Scottsdale! Daily/Weekly/Monthly rates available. Call now!