Paradise Valley, AZ
6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane
6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane

6600 East Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6600 East Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom split floor plan with an attached casita offers luxury living with endless entertainment options. Set on an acre lot, this home features over-sized retractable walls perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining, 900 square ft outdoor patio space with built in BBQ and fireplace, resort like pool/spa/water feature, gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero and wolf appliances, climate controlled wine cellar, theater room, detailed woodwork throughout, master bath steam shower, additional office space,large garage, and a separate entrance guest Casita located in the courtyard. The location cannot be beat! Just minutes to all of the restaurants and nightlife in Scottsdale! Daily/Weekly/Monthly rates available. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane offers parking.
Does 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane has a pool.
Does 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6600 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane has units with air conditioning.
