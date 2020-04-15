All apartments in Paradise Valley
5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane
5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane

5729 East Joshua Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5729 East Joshua Tree Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Built in 2016 with panoramic views of Mummy Mtn and Camelback Mtn! Custom details at every turn! White Fossil Stone entrance & patios, grand entry parlor with hand scraped DuChateau European Oak wood floors, limestone fireplaces, soaring beamed ceilings and 8 foot patio doors. Enjoy a Chef's kitchen with butler pantry featuring barrel rolled brick ceiling, Taj Mahal Quartzite counters, Wolf appliances, limestone vent hood, spacious island with seating, custom cabinetry, and bifold windows with camelback mountain views. 1,000 bottle, all stone wine cellar. Family room and bar/entertainment area features 12' pocket door opening up the home to the gracious views. Grand upstairs patio with outdoor theatre. Private gated auto courtyard, indoor movie theatre, smart home features throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have any available units?
5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have?
Some of 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane offers parking.
Does 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane has a pool.
Does 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
