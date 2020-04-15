5729 E JOSHUA TREE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Built in 2016 with panoramic views of Mummy Mtn and Camelback Mtn! Custom details at every turn! White Fossil Stone entrance & patios, grand entry parlor with hand scraped DuChateau European Oak wood floors, limestone fireplaces, soaring beamed ceilings and 8 foot patio doors. Enjoy a Chef's kitchen with butler pantry featuring barrel rolled brick ceiling, Taj Mahal Quartzite counters, Wolf appliances, limestone vent hood, spacious island with seating, custom cabinetry, and bifold windows with camelback mountain views. 1,000 bottle, all stone wine cellar. Family room and bar/entertainment area features 12' pocket door opening up the home to the gracious views. Grand upstairs patio with outdoor theatre. Private gated auto courtyard, indoor movie theatre, smart home features throughout.