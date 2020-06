5116 E BERNEIL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

AWESOME STATELY HOME SITUATED ON ACRE+ LOT IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY-CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS*REMODELED 2018 INTERIOR-ALL NEWER TILE FLOORING, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES & GRANITE BATHROOM COUNTER TOPS!*WOOD FLOORING IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM*WOOD SHUTTERS & BLINDS THROUGH OUT*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*3 BEDROOMS ON 1ST FLOOR MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET & ADDITIONAL CLOSET. THE LARGE GUEST BEDROOMS SHARE A JACK & JILL BATH*SECOND STORY HAS ADDITIONAL LOFT LIKE FAMILY ROOM ALONG WITH AN ENORMOUS GAME ROOM/OFFICE*EXTRA ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN-WOULD MAKE A GREAT OFFICE OR STORAGE ROOM*HUGE COVERED PATIO PLUS EXTENDED PATIOS, ALONG WITH 2 GAZEBOS MAKE FOR HUGE ENTERTAINING OPTIONS , LARGE GRASS AREA & TENNIS COURT*LOCATED IN THE 3 ''C'' SCHOOLS