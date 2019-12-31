4514 E FOOTHILL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

AVAILABLE 11/1/2019...A fabulous hillside contemporary located in Tatum Canyon. Completed remodel. This 5 bedroom home offers a wonderful entertainers wing with a wine cellar, game room and media room. Upstairs using either the sweeping staircase or the elevator you will find a wonderful chefs kitchen with dual Sub-Zeros, dual dishwashers and a Wolf range. The kitchen opens up to a large family room with views to the valley below. The master suite includes an office, a large sitting room with a fireplace and balconies to experience the evening lights. The grounds include a tropical pool and spa and fountain cascading down the hillside. HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED BY RESTORATION HARDWARE