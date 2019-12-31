All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
4514 E FOOTHILL Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

4514 E FOOTHILL Drive

4514 East Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4514 East Foothill Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Tatum Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
AVAILABLE 11/1/2019...A fabulous hillside contemporary located in Tatum Canyon. Completed remodel. This 5 bedroom home offers a wonderful entertainers wing with a wine cellar, game room and media room. Upstairs using either the sweeping staircase or the elevator you will find a wonderful chefs kitchen with dual Sub-Zeros, dual dishwashers and a Wolf range. The kitchen opens up to a large family room with views to the valley below. The master suite includes an office, a large sitting room with a fireplace and balconies to experience the evening lights. The grounds include a tropical pool and spa and fountain cascading down the hillside. HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED BY RESTORATION HARDWARE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive have any available units?
4514 E FOOTHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive have?
Some of 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4514 E FOOTHILL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive does offer parking.
Does 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive has a pool.
Does 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 E FOOTHILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College