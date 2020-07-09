All apartments in Mesa
630 West Madero Avenue
630 West Madero Avenue

630 West Madero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

630 West Madero Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Rancho del Mar

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom single story home for rent in Mesa! Formal living room and dining room, separate family room, tile flooring at corian countertops. Large master bedroom with private master bathroom. Nice sized backyard with sparkling private pool! Low maintenance desert landscaping and 3 car garage! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 9/14/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 West Madero Avenue have any available units?
630 West Madero Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 630 West Madero Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 West Madero Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 West Madero Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 West Madero Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 630 West Madero Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 West Madero Avenue offers parking.
Does 630 West Madero Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 West Madero Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 West Madero Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 630 West Madero Avenue has a pool.
Does 630 West Madero Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 West Madero Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 West Madero Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 West Madero Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 West Madero Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 West Madero Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
