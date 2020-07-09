630 West Madero Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom single story home for rent in Mesa! Formal living room and dining room, separate family room, tile flooring at corian countertops. Large master bedroom with private master bathroom. Nice sized backyard with sparkling private pool! Low maintenance desert landscaping and 3 car garage! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 9/14/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.