5360 E CAROL Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground

This home as been newly painted interior and exterior with brand new carpet. Mesa home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and 9 ft. ceilings. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, 40 inch maple cabinets and 20x20 tile flooring. Large master bedroom with private walkout balcony, master bath with double sinks, and his and her closets. There is an open loft upstairs with real wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Jack and Jill bathroom is connected to 2 of the guest bedrooms. Cozy north facing backyard has lush grass and a large covered patio. The neighborhood is gated with its own park, gazebo, and playground.