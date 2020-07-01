All apartments in Mesa
5360 E CAROL Avenue

5360 East Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5360 East Carol Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
This home as been newly painted interior and exterior with brand new carpet. Mesa home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and 9 ft. ceilings. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, 40 inch maple cabinets and 20x20 tile flooring. Large master bedroom with private walkout balcony, master bath with double sinks, and his and her closets. There is an open loft upstairs with real wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Jack and Jill bathroom is connected to 2 of the guest bedrooms. Cozy north facing backyard has lush grass and a large covered patio. The neighborhood is gated with its own park, gazebo, and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 E CAROL Avenue have any available units?
5360 E CAROL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5360 E CAROL Avenue have?
Some of 5360 E CAROL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5360 E CAROL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5360 E CAROL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 E CAROL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5360 E CAROL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5360 E CAROL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5360 E CAROL Avenue offers parking.
Does 5360 E CAROL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5360 E CAROL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 E CAROL Avenue have a pool?
No, 5360 E CAROL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5360 E CAROL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5360 E CAROL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 E CAROL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5360 E CAROL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

