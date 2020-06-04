All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4723 S. Antonio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4723 S. Antonio
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

4723 S. Antonio

4723 South Antonio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4723 South Antonio, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
4723 S. Antonio Available 04/01/19 3 Bedroom ~South East Mesa - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Kitchen open to the great room. Kitchen island with a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, staggered cabinets, and a breakfast/dining area just off the kitchen. All bedrooms on second level. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, Bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Loft and additional bedrooms. Third bedroom also has a walk in closet. Desert front landscaping. Covered patio. No Smoking allowed. No cats. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2697260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 S. Antonio have any available units?
4723 S. Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4723 S. Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
4723 S. Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 S. Antonio pet-friendly?
No, 4723 S. Antonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4723 S. Antonio offer parking?
No, 4723 S. Antonio does not offer parking.
Does 4723 S. Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4723 S. Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 S. Antonio have a pool?
No, 4723 S. Antonio does not have a pool.
Does 4723 S. Antonio have accessible units?
No, 4723 S. Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 S. Antonio have units with dishwashers?
No, 4723 S. Antonio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4723 S. Antonio have units with air conditioning?
No, 4723 S. Antonio does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Piedra by Mark-Taylor
4510 E Banner Gateway Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College