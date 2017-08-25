3147 E Dolphin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home will be available for preview on December 30th. Great Mesa location home that has been completely remodeled! Open floor plan with tile running through out and has carpet in all bedrooms. Beautiful white washed fire place adorns the living while the kitchen has all new soft close cabinets and drawers. Stainless steel appliances and large island. New front load washer & dryer!! Large yard with RV gate!! New window 2' window coverings through out! This home is a must see!! Applications are located online at PropertyAZ.com



* $35 Application Fee (non-refundable) per person over the age of 18

* Security Deposit (refundable)

* First month's rent. Rent will be prorated if move in is not on 1st day of month

* Any applicable City Sales Tax

* One Time $200 Administrative Fee (non-refundable)



Call for Pet Approval

* If pet is approved there may be an additional Pet Fee or Pet Deposit

* If pet is approved then pet liability insurance may be required, with PropertyAZ added to policy as additional insured

* No vicious dog breeds allowed

Please Note: All of our properties are Non-Smoking homes



Application Process

Each occupant that is 18 years of age or older must completely fill out a PropertyAZ Rental Application. Please click on the button Tenant Application to fill out an online application and pay the application fee. Application will not be processed until the application fee has been paid.



All application fees must be paid when submitting an application.



A non-refundable earnest deposit must be paid to hold any property until lease start date. The earnest deposit becomes part of the security deposit upon move in. The first month's rent, any city sales tax, administrative fee, balance of the security deposit, and any other fees or deposits must be paid in certified funds (cashiers check or money order) prior to move-in.