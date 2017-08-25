All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3147 E Dolphin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3147 E Dolphin Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3147 E Dolphin Ave

3147 East Dolphin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3147 East Dolphin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Meadowgreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home will be available for preview on December 30th. Great Mesa location home that has been completely remodeled! Open floor plan with tile running through out and has carpet in all bedrooms. Beautiful white washed fire place adorns the living while the kitchen has all new soft close cabinets and drawers. Stainless steel appliances and large island. New front load washer & dryer!! Large yard with RV gate!! New window 2' window coverings through out! This home is a must see!! Applications are located online at PropertyAZ.com

* $35 Application Fee (non-refundable) per person over the age of 18
* Security Deposit (refundable)
* First month's rent. Rent will be prorated if move in is not on 1st day of month
* Any applicable City Sales Tax
* One Time $200 Administrative Fee (non-refundable)

Call for Pet Approval
* If pet is approved there may be an additional Pet Fee or Pet Deposit
* If pet is approved then pet liability insurance may be required, with PropertyAZ added to policy as additional insured
* No vicious dog breeds allowed
Please Note: All of our properties are Non-Smoking homes

Application Process
Each occupant that is 18 years of age or older must completely fill out a PropertyAZ Rental Application. Please click on the button Tenant Application to fill out an online application and pay the application fee. Application will not be processed until the application fee has been paid.

All application fees must be paid when submitting an application.

A non-refundable earnest deposit must be paid to hold any property until lease start date. The earnest deposit becomes part of the security deposit upon move in. The first month's rent, any city sales tax, administrative fee, balance of the security deposit, and any other fees or deposits must be paid in certified funds (cashiers check or money order) prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 E Dolphin Ave have any available units?
3147 E Dolphin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 E Dolphin Ave have?
Some of 3147 E Dolphin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 E Dolphin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3147 E Dolphin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 E Dolphin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 E Dolphin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3147 E Dolphin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3147 E Dolphin Ave does offer parking.
Does 3147 E Dolphin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 E Dolphin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 E Dolphin Ave have a pool?
No, 3147 E Dolphin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3147 E Dolphin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3147 E Dolphin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 E Dolphin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3147 E Dolphin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College