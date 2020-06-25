251 S Wayfarer

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 1 bath with den is located at Broadway and Lindsay in Mesa. This trailer home has been updated with new flooring. Large living space. Functional kitchen with new appliances. Neutral cabinets and counter tops. Out back you will find a great covered patio with a nice sized fenced in yard, along with an RV gate. Covered parking. Close to shopping entertainment, public transit and medical. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit. $300 non refundable +$25 monthly pet fee per pet. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience