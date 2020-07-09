All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1457 E. Dana Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1457 E. Dana Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1457 E. Dana Ave.

1457 East Dana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1457 East Dana Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Mesa, AZ - Contact Agent Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or Text

This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 carport located South of Main and East of Stapley is just waiting for you to move in! Both bathrooms have been recently updated with new tile, counter tops and stylish sinks. The kitchen has beautiful white cupboards with chrome hardware and plenty of storage. There is plenty of room for dining with an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast room. The living areas have tile throughout for quick cleanup and easy maintenance. All bedrooms have nice plush carpet. It has block construction and large mature shade trees on a huge lot. It is conveniently located near many eating establishments such as Wings Express, Cafe Roma, Filiberto's Mexican Food, Pizza Mart, Denny's, Backyard Taco, & China Rice. It is also located near schools and Reed Park. This home won't last long, so call today for a tour!

Contact Agent Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or Text

(RLNE4690228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 E. Dana Ave. have any available units?
1457 E. Dana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1457 E. Dana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1457 E. Dana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 E. Dana Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1457 E. Dana Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1457 E. Dana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1457 E. Dana Ave. offers parking.
Does 1457 E. Dana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 E. Dana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 E. Dana Ave. have a pool?
No, 1457 E. Dana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1457 E. Dana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1457 E. Dana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 E. Dana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 E. Dana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 E. Dana Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 E. Dana Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College