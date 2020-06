Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly updated spacious home with a pool. Open floor plan for great entertaining. Upstairs bedroom are generous in size and the master bedroom balcony overlooks miles of Maricopa territory. Decorative fresh paint and new carpet throughout and brand new never used appliances installed. One of the very few homes in the area that has an oasis style pool with pavers around the pool. Completely move in ready.