FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME in a GOLF COMMUNITY! Vacation Rental? Relocation? Between Homes? This home in the community of The Duke Golf Course is one comfortable home away from home. Newly furnished, fresh open floor plan with an entertainers kitchen. This Fully equipped home featuring 3 queen sized bedrooms are all tastefully appointed with contemporary accents. Large flat screen televisions in the great room and master. Master has a luxurious master bath with double sinks, separate garden tub and shower. The backyard is a paradise with pool (not heated), covered patio and BBQ for enjoying the copper skies of Maricopa. Short or Long Term Rentals are available with this home. No pets. No Smoking. Ask about Seasonal Rates.