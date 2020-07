Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Well Kept Home in 45+ Active Adult Community Available April through October 2020 - Available April through October 2020. Seasonal or Long Term Furnished Rental. Just bring you suitcase and make a trip to the grocery store and you will be all set to enjoy all that Leisure World has to offer. In this 45+ Active Adult Community there are so many things to do and see. We have two 18 hole golf courses, 3 pools, 2 hot tubs and so much more. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with front patio. Kitchen is all ready for your cooking pleasure. Relax and enjoy our great winters in Arizona. Ask about summer rates from May to Oct 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4369898)