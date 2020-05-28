All apartments in Maricopa County
828 South Esperanza Avenue

828 South Esperanza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

828 South Esperanza Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ 85208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great East Mesa location Ready for Immediate Move In! This mobile home is located at Broadway and the 202. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living room. Home includes washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, and microwave. New carpet! The landscaping is granite rock for easy care. Home has carport, RV gate, RV parking, storage shed, new hot water, heater. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 per month pet rent. No section 8.

$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 828 South Esperanza Avenue have any available units?
828 South Esperanza Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 828 South Esperanza Avenue have?
Some of 828 South Esperanza Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 South Esperanza Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
828 South Esperanza Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 South Esperanza Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 South Esperanza Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 828 South Esperanza Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 828 South Esperanza Avenue offers parking.
Does 828 South Esperanza Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 South Esperanza Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 South Esperanza Avenue have a pool?
No, 828 South Esperanza Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 828 South Esperanza Avenue have accessible units?
No, 828 South Esperanza Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 828 South Esperanza Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 South Esperanza Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 South Esperanza Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 South Esperanza Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
