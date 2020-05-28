828 South Esperanza Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great East Mesa location Ready for Immediate Move In! This mobile home is located at Broadway and the 202. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living room. Home includes washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, and microwave. New carpet! The landscaping is granite rock for easy care. Home has carport, RV gate, RV parking, storage shed, new hot water, heater. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 per month pet rent. No section 8.



$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.