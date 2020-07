6438 E BUTTE Street

Amenities

IMMACULATE AND MOVE-IN READY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT IN THE 55 PLUS COMMUNITY OF VELDA ROSE ESTATES. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, BRAND NEW AC UNIT, BRAND NEW ROOF. IN UNIT LAUNDRY, NEW FRIDGE. COMMUNITY POOL IS ACROSS THE STREET. THIS IS A WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A CLEAN AND COMFORTABLE ENVIRONMENT. LARGE LIVING ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING AND RELAXING IN, EAT IN KITCHEN OVERLOOK BACK PATIO, FRONT COVERED PATIO FOR ENJOYING COOLER WEATHER. INSIDE LAUNDRY. APPLICATION FEE OF $50 PER ADULT. THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY.