6431 East Barwick Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HORSE PROPERTY!!! Nestled in the beautiful Cave Creek desert this custom home boasts over 3400 sq feet of gorgeous CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!!! SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS!!! Light and bright open spacious family room opens up in to your GOURMET KITCHEN! This kitchen boasts large island with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, double ovens, tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Lower level offers a remodeled full bathroom, 2 guest rooms and EN SUITE (or 2nd master) with private door to your backyard! Walk up the beautiful wrought iron staircase to indulge in your HUGE MASTER SUITE!!!! The master features his/her walk in closets, sitting area.



Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



