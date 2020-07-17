All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 6431 East Barwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
6431 East Barwick Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

6431 East Barwick Drive

6431 East Barwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6431 East Barwick Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85331

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HORSE PROPERTY!!! Nestled in the beautiful Cave Creek desert this custom home boasts over 3400 sq feet of gorgeous CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!!! SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS!!! Light and bright open spacious family room opens up in to your GOURMET KITCHEN! This kitchen boasts large island with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, double ovens, tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Lower level offers a remodeled full bathroom, 2 guest rooms and EN SUITE (or 2nd master) with private door to your backyard! Walk up the beautiful wrought iron staircase to indulge in your HUGE MASTER SUITE!!!! The master features his/her walk in closets, sitting area.

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6431 East Barwick Drive have any available units?
6431 East Barwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 6431 East Barwick Drive have?
Some of 6431 East Barwick Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6431 East Barwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6431 East Barwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 East Barwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6431 East Barwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6431 East Barwick Drive offer parking?
No, 6431 East Barwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6431 East Barwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6431 East Barwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 East Barwick Drive have a pool?
No, 6431 East Barwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6431 East Barwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 6431 East Barwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 East Barwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6431 East Barwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6431 East Barwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6431 East Barwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College