patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this charming 2B1B home in 55+ Community of Dreamland Villa in sunny Mesa AZ. This home has a new air-conditioner in 2018 and new roof in 2017. Large yard features a block wall to enclose the back yard and RV storage area with a large storage shed. This is a great home for a year round resident or winter resident. This home offers updated and spacious kitchen, laminate floors in the living room, tile in the kitchen, hallway and bath with carpet in the living room .