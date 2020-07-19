All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 541 North 64th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
541 North 64th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

541 North 64th Place

541 North 64th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

541 North 64th Place, Maricopa County, AZ 85205
Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit is Located at University and Power. Features include a Covered Parking Space, and Covered Patio by your Front Door. Inside the Unit you will Find a Good Sized Living Room with a Newly Tiled Fireplace and Plank Flooring, which carries through to the Open Cozy Kitchen. In the Newly Remodeled Kitchen you will enjoy the New Counter Tops and Dark Grey Subway tiled Backsplash on Medium/Dark Cabinets. The 2 Bedrooms have new Carpet. Last but not least is the Updated Bath. This property is close to Shopping, Entertainment, and Medical. 5% Tax and Administrative fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 North 64th Place have any available units?
541 North 64th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 541 North 64th Place have?
Some of 541 North 64th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 North 64th Place currently offering any rent specials?
541 North 64th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 North 64th Place pet-friendly?
No, 541 North 64th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 541 North 64th Place offer parking?
Yes, 541 North 64th Place offers parking.
Does 541 North 64th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 North 64th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 North 64th Place have a pool?
No, 541 North 64th Place does not have a pool.
Does 541 North 64th Place have accessible units?
No, 541 North 64th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 541 North 64th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 North 64th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 North 64th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 North 64th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College