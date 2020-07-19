541 North 64th Place

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit is Located at University and Power. Features include a Covered Parking Space, and Covered Patio by your Front Door. Inside the Unit you will Find a Good Sized Living Room with a Newly Tiled Fireplace and Plank Flooring, which carries through to the Open Cozy Kitchen. In the Newly Remodeled Kitchen you will enjoy the New Counter Tops and Dark Grey Subway tiled Backsplash on Medium/Dark Cabinets. The 2 Bedrooms have new Carpet. Last but not least is the Updated Bath. This property is close to Shopping, Entertainment, and Medical. 5% Tax and Administrative fee