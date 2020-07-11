5239 E BOISE Street

Amenities

Located in 55+ Community of Dreamland Villa. 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 bathroom Duplex (One common wall) Block construction. Large Living Room, Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer provided for use. Covered carport on back side of the home. Covered back patio. Laundry room is located off the back patio. This property is located on a County Island(Rural Metro and Sheriff respond)Septic system not sewer. (No garbage disposal.) No smoking on interior of the home. Tenant may choose to voluntarily pay for the year to be a member of the community club and access to the Pool (Optional annual membership is 175.00) This would allow access to pool, craft room, shuffle board courts, etc. Dreamland Villa Community membership is voluntary and Landlord is not a member. Water and Trash is included in your rent. Mesa has rental tax @ 2%. Total monthly rent would be $ 1,116.90.