Maricopa County, AZ
5239 E BOISE Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

5239 E BOISE Street

5239 East Boise Street · No Longer Available
Location

5239 East Boise Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
shuffle board
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
Located in 55+ Community of Dreamland Villa. 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 bathroom Duplex (One common wall) Block construction. Large Living Room, Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer provided for use. Covered carport on back side of the home. Covered back patio. Laundry room is located off the back patio. This property is located on a County Island(Rural Metro and Sheriff respond)Septic system not sewer. (No garbage disposal.) No smoking on interior of the home. Tenant may choose to voluntarily pay for the year to be a member of the community club and access to the Pool (Optional annual membership is 175.00) This would allow access to pool, craft room, shuffle board courts, etc. Dreamland Villa Community membership is voluntary and Landlord is not a member. Water and Trash is included in your rent. Mesa has rental tax @ 2%. Total monthly rent would be $ 1,116.90.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 E BOISE Street have any available units?
5239 E BOISE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 5239 E BOISE Street have?
Some of 5239 E BOISE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 E BOISE Street currently offering any rent specials?
5239 E BOISE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 E BOISE Street pet-friendly?
No, 5239 E BOISE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 5239 E BOISE Street offer parking?
Yes, 5239 E BOISE Street offers parking.
Does 5239 E BOISE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5239 E BOISE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 E BOISE Street have a pool?
Yes, 5239 E BOISE Street has a pool.
Does 5239 E BOISE Street have accessible units?
No, 5239 E BOISE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 E BOISE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5239 E BOISE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5239 E BOISE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5239 E BOISE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
