Amenities

putting green patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool putting green

2437 Leisure World Available 11/01/20 Totally Remodeled Home in Leisure World a 45+ Active Adult Resort Community. Available November & December 2020 - Available November & December 2020

This home has a brand new kitchen, living room, dining area and bedrooms. and new flooring. It is a 2 bedroom plus den with sofa sleeper. 2 bath custom Barcelona model. Sunny front patio and a spacious back patio for entertaining. Master has king size bed and master bath was remodeled last summer. The guest bedroom will be an en-suite with queen bed, steam shower and so much more. This home will have an AV room with sleeper sofa and formal dining room. Location is close to Rec 2, Coyote Run golf course, driving range, practice putting green, Cafe and lap pool. Golf cart is also included. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy a fully remodeled home. Pets allowed with approval from owner.



(RLNE2563580)