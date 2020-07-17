All apartments in Maricopa County
2437 Leisure World
2437 Leisure World

Location

2437 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2437 Leisure World · Avail. Nov 1

$3,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
putting green
2437 Leisure World Available 11/01/20 Totally Remodeled Home in Leisure World a 45+ Active Adult Resort Community. Available November & December 2020 - Available November & December 2020
This home has a brand new kitchen, living room, dining area and bedrooms. and new flooring. It is a 2 bedroom plus den with sofa sleeper. 2 bath custom Barcelona model. Sunny front patio and a spacious back patio for entertaining. Master has king size bed and master bath was remodeled last summer. The guest bedroom will be an en-suite with queen bed, steam shower and so much more. This home will have an AV room with sleeper sofa and formal dining room. Location is close to Rec 2, Coyote Run golf course, driving range, practice putting green, Cafe and lap pool. Golf cart is also included. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy a fully remodeled home. Pets allowed with approval from owner.

(RLNE2563580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Leisure World have any available units?
2437 Leisure World has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2437 Leisure World have?
Some of 2437 Leisure World's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Leisure World pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Leisure World is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Leisure World offer parking?
No, 2437 Leisure World does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 2437 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 2437 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 2437 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
