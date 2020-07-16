All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue

19350 West Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19350 West Minnezona Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
IMMACULATE! PRIVACY! This incredible newly furnished vacation home is a must see! As you pull up you will notice it's grand curb appeal & front porch. You will enter into the beautiful foyer leading to the living room with fireplace. It opens to the kitchen & dining area. The east side of the home showcases the master bedroom with a closet you have to see for yourself! The master bath has a large walk in shower & spa tub. On the west wing of the home, you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 addl' bathrooms & the laundry center. This beauty sits on one acre with a pool, heated spa & large back patio. This backyard was made for entertaining! You will be close to the freeway entrance, shopping center & mountain views. Don't let this one get away. This is luxury living with the yard space & RV gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue has a pool.
Does 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
