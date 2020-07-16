19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

IMMACULATE! PRIVACY! This incredible newly furnished vacation home is a must see! As you pull up you will notice it's grand curb appeal & front porch. You will enter into the beautiful foyer leading to the living room with fireplace. It opens to the kitchen & dining area. The east side of the home showcases the master bedroom with a closet you have to see for yourself! The master bath has a large walk in shower & spa tub. On the west wing of the home, you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 addl' bathrooms & the laundry center. This beauty sits on one acre with a pool, heated spa & large back patio. This backyard was made for entertaining! You will be close to the freeway entrance, shopping center & mountain views. Don't let this one get away. This is luxury living with the yard space & RV gate.