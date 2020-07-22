18156 W Palo Verde Ave

Amenities

Four bedroom home with upgrades! Three full baths! - This 4 bedroom home in Waddell has many upgrades and is located in a great area close to 303 & Olive. Just minutes to Surprise or Goodyear! In addition to the 4 bedrooms, thee is also a den. Jack and Jill bath between two of the bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen features a built in desk, granite, a gas range, and ample dining space. The washer and dryer are also included, as well as full landscaping service. Fruit trees in the backyard and just enough grass as well. $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, No cats, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. $10 monthly admin fee. Waddell has no rental tax.



(RLNE5488450)