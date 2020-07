17996 E SILVER SAGE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. JUST IMAGINE RELAXING ON THE FRONT OR BACK PATIO WATCHING ONE OF THE AMAZING ARIZONA SUNSETS SURROUNDED BY DESERT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS. ARCADIA DOOR OPENS TO THE COVERED PATIO, OUTDOOR PATIO FURNITURE AND BUILT IN BBQ - GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE BIKING & WALKING PATHS, CLUBHOUSE AND REC ROOM, TENNIS COURTS, GOLF COURSE, WORKOUT FACILITY, HEATED POOL & SPA, RESTAURANTS AND MONTHLY COMMUNITY EVENTS. MINUTES AWAY FROM WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN, BARRETT JACKSON, SPRING TRAINING, AND SOME OF THE BEST SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS IN ARIZONA. PET FRIENDLY HOME. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED