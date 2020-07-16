All apartments in Maricopa County
17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane

17952 East Silver Sage Lane · (602) 315-8749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17952 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**HOME AWAY FROM HOME VACATION RENTAL!! BEAUTIFULLY PRISTINE fully furnished rental!! 2 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1906 SqFt with an open great room floor plan. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops ,gas cooktop, stainless appliances & island with breakfast bar & recessed lighting. Multi-sliding glass doors lead out to the covered patio, gas fire pit & private backyard with breathtaking mountain views. Split bedrooms; the master has plenty of natural light and private bath with vanity, oversized tiled shower & walk-in closet. Other features include outdoor patio furniture, 2 car garage with epoxy floors, and upper/lower laundry cabinets. Enjoy a casual bike ride (2 bikes provided) around the beautiful community, enjoy the many amenities and activities Trilogy has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane have any available units?
17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane have?
Some of 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane have a pool?
No, 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
