17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

**HOME AWAY FROM HOME VACATION RENTAL!! BEAUTIFULLY PRISTINE fully furnished rental!! 2 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1906 SqFt with an open great room floor plan. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops ,gas cooktop, stainless appliances & island with breakfast bar & recessed lighting. Multi-sliding glass doors lead out to the covered patio, gas fire pit & private backyard with breathtaking mountain views. Split bedrooms; the master has plenty of natural light and private bath with vanity, oversized tiled shower & walk-in closet. Other features include outdoor patio furniture, 2 car garage with epoxy floors, and upper/lower laundry cabinets. Enjoy a casual bike ride (2 bikes provided) around the beautiful community, enjoy the many amenities and activities Trilogy has to offer.