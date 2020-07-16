15320 E Skinner Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

JULY-OCT 2020 AVAILABLE; 3 Month Lease Minimum. This gem is ideally located near hiking/biking/offroading trails, golf courses, fishing at the Verde River and is a short drive to all of the popular shows at West World.This U-shaped 4 bd+casita home comes complete with unobstructed views of the Four Peaks in the Mazatzal wilderness and numerous other mountain ranges. This 1+ acre lot has room for all of your toys and plenty of parking. The entertainer's backyard comes complete with a putting green, covered patio, outdoor kitchen with fireplace, fire pit, pool, hot tub and rooftop observation deck. This furnished home is ready for you to drop your bags and start living your AZ dream. Pets considered with lessor approval. Furniture pictured may be subject to change. Rate does not include electricity or internet, rate adjustable for all-inclusive. Please contact listing agent for more details.