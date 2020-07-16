All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:56 PM

15320 E Skinner Drive

15320 East Skinner Drive · (480) 645-4788
Location

15320 East Skinner Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85262

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2806 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
JULY-OCT 2020 AVAILABLE; 3 Month Lease Minimum. This gem is ideally located near hiking/biking/offroading trails, golf courses, fishing at the Verde River and is a short drive to all of the popular shows at West World.This U-shaped 4 bd+casita home comes complete with unobstructed views of the Four Peaks in the Mazatzal wilderness and numerous other mountain ranges. This 1+ acre lot has room for all of your toys and plenty of parking. The entertainer's backyard comes complete with a putting green, covered patio, outdoor kitchen with fireplace, fire pit, pool, hot tub and rooftop observation deck. This furnished home is ready for you to drop your bags and start living your AZ dream. Pets considered with lessor approval. Furniture pictured may be subject to change. Rate does not include electricity or internet, rate adjustable for all-inclusive. Please contact listing agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15320 E Skinner Drive have any available units?
15320 E Skinner Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15320 E Skinner Drive have?
Some of 15320 E Skinner Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15320 E Skinner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15320 E Skinner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15320 E Skinner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15320 E Skinner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15320 E Skinner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15320 E Skinner Drive offers parking.
Does 15320 E Skinner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15320 E Skinner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15320 E Skinner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15320 E Skinner Drive has a pool.
Does 15320 E Skinner Drive have accessible units?
No, 15320 E Skinner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15320 E Skinner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15320 E Skinner Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15320 E Skinner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15320 E Skinner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
