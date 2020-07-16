All apartments in Maricopa County
14227 E WINDSTONE Trail
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

14227 E WINDSTONE Trail

14227 East Windstone Trail · (602) 770-8514
Location

14227 East Windstone Trail, Maricopa County, AZ 85262
Granite Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
NE Scottsdale Country Estate Home for Rent. Fully furnished single family home with private 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry facility, 1 car garage and court yard entrance. Security of a quiet, gated community. Home has a lagoon style pool with a 50 foot custom water slide, a putting green, a Viking gas BBQ grill, fire pit, and 3,000 square foot garden with winding paths. Mountain views, starry nights, and wildlife are abound at this gorgeous country equestrian estate. Utilities, cable TV, and high speed internet included. House trained dogs are ok. There is an onsite caretaker/owner, and there is full privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail have any available units?
14227 E WINDSTONE Trail has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail have?
Some of 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14227 E WINDSTONE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail is pet friendly.
Does 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail offers parking.
Does 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail has a pool.
Does 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail have accessible units?
No, 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14227 E WINDSTONE Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
