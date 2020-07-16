14227 E WINDSTONE Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access

NE Scottsdale Country Estate Home for Rent. Fully furnished single family home with private 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry facility, 1 car garage and court yard entrance. Security of a quiet, gated community. Home has a lagoon style pool with a 50 foot custom water slide, a putting green, a Viking gas BBQ grill, fire pit, and 3,000 square foot garden with winding paths. Mountain views, starry nights, and wildlife are abound at this gorgeous country equestrian estate. Utilities, cable TV, and high speed internet included. House trained dogs are ok. There is an onsite caretaker/owner, and there is full privacy.