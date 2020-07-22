14028 E MILTON Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

FURNISHED: Custom single level home sits on 3.5 acres, featuring a 300' sealed driveway and paved streets. Resort tropical backyard w/pavers, lg pool/spa, raised viewing deck, covered patio, outdoor covered kitchen. 4 bedrooms incl attached guest suite, all walk-in closets, over-sized mstr bdrm features kivi frpl, 2 sliding doors only steps to the heated spa/pool. Tall 10-16 ft. ceilings, 8 ft knotty alder doors w/oil rubbed bronze finishes. Huge Formal Liv Rm, Sep Family Rm w/frplace attached to chef's kitchen, including gas cooktop, double ovens, Subzero refrig, dishwasher drawers, lg walk-in pantry, center island and raised eating counter. Home offers lg. laundry rm, formal dining rm, grand entry w/ front & back covered patios, 1250 sf gar w/built-in cabinets, epoxy floors. This beautiful home was professionally landscaped, sealed 300+ ft driveway, grapefruit, lemon, lime, tangerine, orange trees, palms & tropicals, including $100k in cement pavers that blanket the front and backyard of home. Two walled entrances w/custom iron gates. RV gate and parking on west side of home. Home and walls have recently been painted inside and out. GRANITE MOUNTAIN RANCH IS A Gated 315 Acre planned equestrian community featuring 15 equestrian acres, including four community riding pens, paved streets, underground utilities, street lights, and friendly neighbors. GMR has amazing mountain views, walking distance to Tonto National Forest, hiking, biking and horse trails in every direction. GMR is about five minutes to five golf courses, eateries, Pinnacle Peak, Tom's Thumb and Granite Mt Visitors Center hiking trails. Property is for Lease, Lease Purchase, or Sale.