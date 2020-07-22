All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 14028 E MILTON Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
14028 E MILTON Court
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

14028 E MILTON Court

14028 East Milton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14028 East Milton Court, Maricopa County, AZ 85262
Granite Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
FURNISHED: Custom single level home sits on 3.5 acres, featuring a 300' sealed driveway and paved streets. Resort tropical backyard w/pavers, lg pool/spa, raised viewing deck, covered patio, outdoor covered kitchen. 4 bedrooms incl attached guest suite, all walk-in closets, over-sized mstr bdrm features kivi frpl, 2 sliding doors only steps to the heated spa/pool. Tall 10-16 ft. ceilings, 8 ft knotty alder doors w/oil rubbed bronze finishes. Huge Formal Liv Rm, Sep Family Rm w/frplace attached to chef's kitchen, including gas cooktop, double ovens, Subzero refrig, dishwasher drawers, lg walk-in pantry, center island and raised eating counter. Home offers lg. laundry rm, formal dining rm, grand entry w/ front & back covered patios, 1250 sf gar w/built-in cabinets, epoxy floors. This beautiful home was professionally landscaped, sealed 300+ ft driveway, grapefruit, lemon, lime, tangerine, orange trees, palms & tropicals, including $100k in cement pavers that blanket the front and backyard of home. Two walled entrances w/custom iron gates. RV gate and parking on west side of home. Home and walls have recently been painted inside and out. GRANITE MOUNTAIN RANCH IS A Gated 315 Acre planned equestrian community featuring 15 equestrian acres, including four community riding pens, paved streets, underground utilities, street lights, and friendly neighbors. GMR has amazing mountain views, walking distance to Tonto National Forest, hiking, biking and horse trails in every direction. GMR is about five minutes to five golf courses, eateries, Pinnacle Peak, Tom's Thumb and Granite Mt Visitors Center hiking trails. Property is for Lease, Lease Purchase, or Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14028 E MILTON Court have any available units?
14028 E MILTON Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 14028 E MILTON Court have?
Some of 14028 E MILTON Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14028 E MILTON Court currently offering any rent specials?
14028 E MILTON Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14028 E MILTON Court pet-friendly?
No, 14028 E MILTON Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 14028 E MILTON Court offer parking?
Yes, 14028 E MILTON Court offers parking.
Does 14028 E MILTON Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14028 E MILTON Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14028 E MILTON Court have a pool?
Yes, 14028 E MILTON Court has a pool.
Does 14028 E MILTON Court have accessible units?
No, 14028 E MILTON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14028 E MILTON Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14028 E MILTON Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14028 E MILTON Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14028 E MILTON Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave
Tolleson, AZ 85353
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Westover Parc
6515 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College