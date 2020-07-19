13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

**Furnished Rental ** Beautiful home for your high end clientele. Truly luxurious, elegance at its best, conveniently located in the gated community of Veranda. Home boasts a dramatic entry with painted faux marbled columns,Split floor plan is sure to please, attention to detail in every room. soaring ceilings, custom hard wood floors, travertine stone flooring,custom designer color scheme,custom wood blinds,Kitchen features double ovens, breakfast bar, overlooking great room with fireplace,luxurious master bath &bedroom suite with sitting area, Resort style backyard with sparkling pool w/waterfall, palms, custom built BBQ under gazebo, indoor/outdoor speaker system,star gaze at night while sitting around a custom built fire-pit complete with custom seating.