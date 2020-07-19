All apartments in Maricopa County
13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard
13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard

13612 West Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
13612 West Windsor Boulevard, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
pool
bbq/grill
**Furnished Rental ** Beautiful home for your high end clientele. Truly luxurious, elegance at its best, conveniently located in the gated community of Veranda. Home boasts a dramatic entry with painted faux marbled columns,Split floor plan is sure to please, attention to detail in every room. soaring ceilings, custom hard wood floors, travertine stone flooring,custom designer color scheme,custom wood blinds,Kitchen features double ovens, breakfast bar, overlooking great room with fireplace,luxurious master bath &bedroom suite with sitting area, Resort style backyard with sparkling pool w/waterfall, palms, custom built BBQ under gazebo, indoor/outdoor speaker system,star gaze at night while sitting around a custom built fire-pit complete with custom seating.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard have any available units?
13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard have?
Some of 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13612 W WINDSOR Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
