12923 W. Marlette Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

BRAND NEW BUILD IN DYSART VILLAGE/NEVER LIVED IN - BRAND NEW BUILD, NEVER LIVED IN EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN DYSART VILLAGE ON HALF ACRE LOT! ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED W/ LOW E TINTED WINDOWS. NORTH/SOUTH FACING PROPERTY. THIS EXQUISITE SINGLE STORY BOASTS A LARGE COVERED FRONT PATIO, FORMAL ENTRY WITH PORCELAIN TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. 9 + FLAT CEILINGS. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DEN, CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, GLASS TILED BACKSPLASH, HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND WITH FARMHOUSE SINK. DOUBLE OVENS, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE, 4 BURNER GAS COOKTOP WITH GRILL FEATURE. HUGE WALK IN PANTRY. ADDITIONAL BUTLERS PANTRY. HALF BATH GUEST BATH WITH PEDESTAL SINK. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH HOOKUPS FOR WASHER AND EITHER GAS OR ELECTRIC DRYER WITH UTIL SINK AND ADDITIONAL WALK IN STORAGE CLOSET. TONS OF STORAGE AND RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN OPENS TO HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH ENTERTAINMENT NICHE AND TWO OVERSIZED VIEW DOORS TO HUGE 30 FOOT REAR PATIO AND ADDITIONAL COBBLESTONE PAVER PATIO EXTENSION AND WALKWAY. GUEST BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS. GUEST BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND OVERSIZED JAPANESE SOAKING TUB. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS AND SPA WORTHY EN SUITE BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND BUILT IN VANITY, SEPARATE TOILET ROOM AND HUGE DUAL HEAD TILED WALK IN GLASS SHOWER. HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE WITH SEPARATE EXIT TO REAR YARD. RV GATE WITH SEPARATE HOOKUPS FOR WATER/SEWAGE. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF NEARBY MOUNTAINS WITH THAT RURAL FEEL WHILE IN THE CITY CLOSE TO 101 AND 303 FREEWAYS, ARROWHEAD MALL, AND NEW SHOPPING/DINING JUST SOUTH OF DYSART RD. READY FOR MOVE IN! TENANT PAYS UTILS (APS, SW GAS, PRIVATE WATER) AND TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPE UPKEEP. SORRY, NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. $2595 SEC DEP, 250 CLEANING DEP, 75 REKEY FEE. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.8% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. **PLEASE NOTE: BUILDER IS FINISHING CABINETS. FRIDGE IN PHOTOS WILL BE MOVED INTO KITCHEN BEFORE MOVE IN.



No Pets Allowed



