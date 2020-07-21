All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 12531 W ESTERO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
12531 W ESTERO Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

12531 W ESTERO Lane

12531 West Estero Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12531 West Estero Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Wigwam Creek South

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
As charming as it gets. As you pull up to your new home here you'll love the low maintenance and attractive landscaping. The front door opens to a very spacious great room which has wood flooring in the family area and tile around the edges and in the kitchen. The kitchen is quite large and the two rooms together have a very open feel to them. There is a kitchen island, breakfast bar, a stainless steel double sink, tons of beautiful oak cabinetry, and plenty of counter space. The floor plan is split with a large master on one of of the home offering double sinks, separate tub and shower, a large walk in closet and good sized vanity. All three of the bedrooms are also good sized and very well lit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12531 W ESTERO Lane have any available units?
12531 W ESTERO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 12531 W ESTERO Lane have?
Some of 12531 W ESTERO Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12531 W ESTERO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12531 W ESTERO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12531 W ESTERO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12531 W ESTERO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 12531 W ESTERO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12531 W ESTERO Lane offers parking.
Does 12531 W ESTERO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12531 W ESTERO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12531 W ESTERO Lane have a pool?
No, 12531 W ESTERO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12531 W ESTERO Lane have accessible units?
No, 12531 W ESTERO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12531 W ESTERO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12531 W ESTERO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12531 W ESTERO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12531 W ESTERO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College