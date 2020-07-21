12531 W ESTERO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

As charming as it gets. As you pull up to your new home here you'll love the low maintenance and attractive landscaping. The front door opens to a very spacious great room which has wood flooring in the family area and tile around the edges and in the kitchen. The kitchen is quite large and the two rooms together have a very open feel to them. There is a kitchen island, breakfast bar, a stainless steel double sink, tons of beautiful oak cabinetry, and plenty of counter space. The floor plan is split with a large master on one of of the home offering double sinks, separate tub and shower, a large walk in closet and good sized vanity. All three of the bedrooms are also good sized and very well lit.