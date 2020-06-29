12268 W PASO Trail

Amenities

Beautiful move in ready home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a loft in Coldwater Ranch.Electricity included upto $300 a month. Features include tile flooring, dual pane vinyl windows, ceiling fans throughout, bedroom/bath located downstairs, and neutral paint. Island kitchen opens to the family room and boasts Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and breakfast bar. Master bedroom located downstairs and boasts a full bath with separate shower/tub, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Beautifully landscaped backyard with an extended paver patio, artificial grass and a covered patio. Minutes to the Loop 303, award winning schools such as Basis, Coldwater Ranch Park, hiking trails, shopping and dining. Perfect opportunity to make this your home!