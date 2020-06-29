All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:24 AM

12268 W PASO Trail

12268 West Paso Trail · (623) 308-2909
Location

12268 West Paso Trail, Maricopa County, AZ 85383

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2719 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful move in ready home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a loft in Coldwater Ranch.Electricity included upto $300 a month. Features include tile flooring, dual pane vinyl windows, ceiling fans throughout, bedroom/bath located downstairs, and neutral paint. Island kitchen opens to the family room and boasts Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and breakfast bar. Master bedroom located downstairs and boasts a full bath with separate shower/tub, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Beautifully landscaped backyard with an extended paver patio, artificial grass and a covered patio. Minutes to the Loop 303, award winning schools such as Basis, Coldwater Ranch Park, hiking trails, shopping and dining. Perfect opportunity to make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12268 W PASO Trail have any available units?
12268 W PASO Trail has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12268 W PASO Trail have?
Some of 12268 W PASO Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12268 W PASO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12268 W PASO Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12268 W PASO Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12268 W PASO Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 12268 W PASO Trail offer parking?
No, 12268 W PASO Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12268 W PASO Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12268 W PASO Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12268 W PASO Trail have a pool?
No, 12268 W PASO Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12268 W PASO Trail have accessible units?
No, 12268 W PASO Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12268 W PASO Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12268 W PASO Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 12268 W PASO Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12268 W PASO Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
