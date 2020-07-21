11846 W ROBIN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Immaculate home. 2-1 Split plan with a great room, eat in cooks kitchen with a pantry. Just bought brand new microwave, washer & dryer. I would Love Love Love to find a fussy tenant who will treat this home like their own. Minimal landscaping to take care of. We are putting more rock in the front yard. Nice tree in front shades this home. Backs to a common area. This is a great home. No cats allowed. If you have a couple of dogs, Landlord will have to approve. No pit bulls. Please note, this is the best Landlord I have had the pleasure of working with. Property Manager great too!!!