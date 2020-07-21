All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

11846 W ROBIN Court

11846 West Robin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11846 West Robin Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85373
Crossriver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Immaculate home. 2-1 Split plan with a great room, eat in cooks kitchen with a pantry. Just bought brand new microwave, washer & dryer. I would Love Love Love to find a fussy tenant who will treat this home like their own. Minimal landscaping to take care of. We are putting more rock in the front yard. Nice tree in front shades this home. Backs to a common area. This is a great home. No cats allowed. If you have a couple of dogs, Landlord will have to approve. No pit bulls. Please note, this is the best Landlord I have had the pleasure of working with. Property Manager great too!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

