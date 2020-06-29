All apartments in Litchfield Park
754 W JUNIPER Lane

754 W Juniper Ln · No Longer Available
Location

754 W Juniper Ln, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale home in the Village at Litchfield Park * Main house has 4 bedroom & 3 full baths, Casita has a bedroom & full bath * Private gate leads into the pavered Courtyard w/ water feature & shaded sitting area * Inside of home is well appointed with 2nd master suite, tile throughout heavy traffic areas, laminate wood and carpet flooring in bedrooms, stacked stone beehive gas fireplace in family room, upgraded ceiling fans, surround sound prewire through entire house, ideal 2.5 car garage with separate doors and lots of room for storage/toys * Kitchen boasts staggered cabinets, island/breakfast bar, stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances w/ dbl ovens, large walk-in pantry * Master bath features gorgeous tile surround, dbl vanities * Beautiful swimming pool, built in grill and grass in backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 W JUNIPER Lane have any available units?
754 W JUNIPER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 754 W JUNIPER Lane have?
Some of 754 W JUNIPER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 W JUNIPER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
754 W JUNIPER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 W JUNIPER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 754 W JUNIPER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 754 W JUNIPER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 754 W JUNIPER Lane offers parking.
Does 754 W JUNIPER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 W JUNIPER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 W JUNIPER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 754 W JUNIPER Lane has a pool.
Does 754 W JUNIPER Lane have accessible units?
No, 754 W JUNIPER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 754 W JUNIPER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 W JUNIPER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 754 W JUNIPER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 W JUNIPER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
