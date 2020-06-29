754 W JUNIPER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Upscale home in the Village at Litchfield Park * Main house has 4 bedroom & 3 full baths, Casita has a bedroom & full bath * Private gate leads into the pavered Courtyard w/ water feature & shaded sitting area * Inside of home is well appointed with 2nd master suite, tile throughout heavy traffic areas, laminate wood and carpet flooring in bedrooms, stacked stone beehive gas fireplace in family room, upgraded ceiling fans, surround sound prewire through entire house, ideal 2.5 car garage with separate doors and lots of room for storage/toys * Kitchen boasts staggered cabinets, island/breakfast bar, stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances w/ dbl ovens, large walk-in pantry * Master bath features gorgeous tile surround, dbl vanities * Beautiful swimming pool, built in grill and grass in backyard