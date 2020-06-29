All apartments in Litchfield Park
Location

4610 124th Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ 85392
Rio Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4610 N 124TH AVE - 4BR 2.5BA Camelback/El Mirage -- GREAT 4BR HOME CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS! READY TO MOVE IN TO! CALL TODAY! -
Fabulous 4bed/2.5bath home with eat in kitchen, formal dining, breakfast bar, kitchen island, full master bathroom with separate shower and tub, covered patio.

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3477256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 N 124th Ave have any available units?
4610 N 124th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 4610 N 124th Ave have?
Some of 4610 N 124th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 N 124th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4610 N 124th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 N 124th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4610 N 124th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 4610 N 124th Ave offer parking?
No, 4610 N 124th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4610 N 124th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 N 124th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 N 124th Ave have a pool?
No, 4610 N 124th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4610 N 124th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4610 N 124th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 N 124th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 N 124th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 N 124th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4610 N 124th Ave has units with air conditioning.

