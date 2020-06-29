Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

4610 N 124TH AVE - 4BR 2.5BA Camelback/El Mirage -- GREAT 4BR HOME CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS! READY TO MOVE IN TO! CALL TODAY! -

Fabulous 4bed/2.5bath home with eat in kitchen, formal dining, breakfast bar, kitchen island, full master bathroom with separate shower and tub, covered patio.



To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3477256)