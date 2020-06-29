All apartments in Litchfield Park
430 E BIRD Lane
430 E BIRD Lane

430 East Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

430 East Bird Lane, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stunning remodeled Home in Historic Litchfield Park FOR RENT. Gourmet kitchen with Viking stainless refrigerator, double oven, cooktop and wet bar. The home features beautiful tile, knotty alder cabinets, raised panel doors, dual pane low E windows, raised ceilings, upgraded plumbing and electrical, pre-wired for surround sound t/o home. Family room has beautiful wood floors, and custom stone fireplace. Showers and tub have been re-done with tile and tumbled marble. Huge laundry room w/tons of cabinet space and granite counter top space and a sink. Step outside to your huge private oasis backyard with sparkling built in pool !! A one of a kind home in Litchfield Park. Pool Service and landscaping is included with rent!! WELCOME HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 E BIRD Lane have any available units?
430 E BIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 430 E BIRD Lane have?
Some of 430 E BIRD Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 E BIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
430 E BIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 E BIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 430 E BIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 430 E BIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 430 E BIRD Lane offers parking.
Does 430 E BIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 E BIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 E BIRD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 430 E BIRD Lane has a pool.
Does 430 E BIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 430 E BIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 430 E BIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 E BIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 E BIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 E BIRD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
