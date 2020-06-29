430 E BIRD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Stunning remodeled Home in Historic Litchfield Park FOR RENT. Gourmet kitchen with Viking stainless refrigerator, double oven, cooktop and wet bar. The home features beautiful tile, knotty alder cabinets, raised panel doors, dual pane low E windows, raised ceilings, upgraded plumbing and electrical, pre-wired for surround sound t/o home. Family room has beautiful wood floors, and custom stone fireplace. Showers and tub have been re-done with tile and tumbled marble. Huge laundry room w/tons of cabinet space and granite counter top space and a sink. Step outside to your huge private oasis backyard with sparkling built in pool !! A one of a kind home in Litchfield Park. Pool Service and landscaping is included with rent!! WELCOME HOME!!