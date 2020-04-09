295 S DESERT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY Renovated townhouse in desirable Old Litchfield Park. Walking distance to restaurants, lake, Litchfield Elementary School, Wigwam Resort! SPACIOUS, Open 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom PLUS loft *2 MASTERS *Vaulted ceilings *NEW, neutral paint throughout *NEW wood like flooring throughout *Plantation shutters *Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, island and stainless steel appliances! 2 car garage *Large, low maintenance backyard *Washer/dryer includedThis will not last! Schedule a showing today!ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY