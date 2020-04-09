All apartments in Litchfield Park
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:57 AM

295 S DESERT Avenue

295 South Desert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

295 South Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY Renovated townhouse in desirable Old Litchfield Park. Walking distance to restaurants, lake, Litchfield Elementary School, Wigwam Resort! SPACIOUS, Open 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom PLUS loft *2 MASTERS *Vaulted ceilings *NEW, neutral paint throughout *NEW wood like flooring throughout *Plantation shutters *Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, island and stainless steel appliances! 2 car garage *Large, low maintenance backyard *Washer/dryer includedThis will not last! Schedule a showing today!ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 S DESERT Avenue have any available units?
295 S DESERT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 295 S DESERT Avenue have?
Some of 295 S DESERT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 S DESERT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
295 S DESERT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 S DESERT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 295 S DESERT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 295 S DESERT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 295 S DESERT Avenue offers parking.
Does 295 S DESERT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 S DESERT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 S DESERT Avenue have a pool?
No, 295 S DESERT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 295 S DESERT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 295 S DESERT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 295 S DESERT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 S DESERT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 295 S DESERT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 S DESERT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
