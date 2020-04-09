295 S DESERT Avenue

Amenities
COMPLETELY Renovated townhouse in desirable Old Litchfield Park. Walking distance to restaurants, lake, Litchfield Elementary School, Wigwam Resort! SPACIOUS, Open 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom PLUS loft *2 MASTERS *Vaulted ceilings *NEW, neutral paint throughout *NEW wood like flooring throughout *Plantation shutters *Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, island and stainless steel appliances! 2 car garage *Large, low maintenance backyard *Washer/dryer includedThis will not last! Schedule a showing today!ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY