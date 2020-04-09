19013 W Oregon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This large, single story home is contemporary and bright, with open floor plan w/ over 2100 sq ft! 3 bedroooms plus den and 3 baths offer enough room for all to spread out in. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of great cabinet space. Master suite has double sinks in bath and large walk in closet. 3 car garage, washer and dryer hook ups, and a covered rear patio are great additions to this home. Small dog w/ owner approval! Call 480.267.6126 or 480.351.3855 and visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

