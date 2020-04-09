All apartments in Litchfield Park
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

19013 W Oregon Ave

19013 W Oregon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

19013 W Oregon Ave, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large, single story home is contemporary and bright, with open floor plan w/ over 2100 sq ft! 3 bedroooms plus den and 3 baths offer enough room for all to spread out in. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of great cabinet space. Master suite has double sinks in bath and large walk in closet. 3 car garage, washer and dryer hook ups, and a covered rear patio are great additions to this home. Small dog w/ owner approval! Call 480.267.6126 or 480.351.3855 and visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19013 W Oregon Ave have any available units?
19013 W Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 19013 W Oregon Ave have?
Some of 19013 W Oregon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19013 W Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19013 W Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19013 W Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19013 W Oregon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19013 W Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19013 W Oregon Ave offers parking.
Does 19013 W Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19013 W Oregon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19013 W Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 19013 W Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19013 W Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 19013 W Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19013 W Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19013 W Oregon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19013 W Oregon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 19013 W Oregon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
