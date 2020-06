14656 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED FORMER MODEL HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY ON WIGWAM GOLF COURSE. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME HAS SURROUND SOUND AND A SECURITY SYSTEM. THERE IS ALSO A DEN/OFFICE. SEPARATE GUEST CASITA WITH ITS OWN ENTRANCE AND FULL BATH. BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS. MODERN KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERS AND AN ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR. REAR PATIO WITH GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS, A BUILT-IN BBQ ISLAND AND A FIRE PIT. COURTYARD ENTRANCE WITH ACCESS TO THE CASITA. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FREEWAYS, ENTERTAINMENT AND LUKE AIR FORCE BASE.