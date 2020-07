Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, upgraded home with views of the water feature on the golf course. Quiet gated neighborhood. Lovely kitchen open to the great room. Master is on the main floor. Loft area at the top of the stairs. Several bedrooms have private baths. Close to Luke AFB and all the westside has to offer. Available immediately.