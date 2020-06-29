14544 W LAJOLLA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous San Mateo Floor Plan by Toll Brothers. Beautiful courtyard entry leads to stunning home with soaring 12' ceilings. Formal dining room and living room with stone fireplace PLUS great room with gourmet kitchen. Entertaining is easy with 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, side by side built in fridge, island and breakfast bar, mahogany cabinets with granite counters and large walk in pantry. Large entertainment area plus breakfast/dining area. Expansive split master suite with coffered ceiling, two walk in closets, jetted spa tub, separate shower & granite counters. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in a separate wing of the house with an additional family room and den/office.Other upgrades include hardwood floors in living and dining areas, surround sound throughout