Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

14544 W LAJOLLA Drive

14544 West Lajolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14544 West Lajolla Drive, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous San Mateo Floor Plan by Toll Brothers. Beautiful courtyard entry leads to stunning home with soaring 12' ceilings. Formal dining room and living room with stone fireplace PLUS great room with gourmet kitchen. Entertaining is easy with 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, side by side built in fridge, island and breakfast bar, mahogany cabinets with granite counters and large walk in pantry. Large entertainment area plus breakfast/dining area. Expansive split master suite with coffered ceiling, two walk in closets, jetted spa tub, separate shower & granite counters. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in a separate wing of the house with an additional family room and den/office.Other upgrades include hardwood floors in living and dining areas, surround sound throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive have any available units?
14544 W LAJOLLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive have?
Some of 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14544 W LAJOLLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive offers parking.
Does 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive have a pool?
No, 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14544 W LAJOLLA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
