2801 N LITCHFIELD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Fully furnished vacation rental condo in the heart of Goodyear! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with a 1 car garage in the gated community of the Pyramids at Palm Valley. Close to the community pool. Complex also includes a tennis court and a work out facility. Easy access to the I-10, shopping, spring training, golfing and great restaurants. All you need is your suit case! This is a prime location for all of the activities going on around the Valley of the Sun!Winter rates are in effect Dec 1st through the end of March. December and January are set at $1850.00 per month and February and March are set at $2250.00 per month.