Goodyear, AZ
2801 N LITCHFIELD Road
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

2801 N LITCHFIELD Road

2801 N Litchfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2801 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully furnished vacation rental condo in the heart of Goodyear! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with a 1 car garage in the gated community of the Pyramids at Palm Valley. Close to the community pool. Complex also includes a tennis court and a work out facility. Easy access to the I-10, shopping, spring training, golfing and great restaurants. All you need is your suit case! This is a prime location for all of the activities going on around the Valley of the Sun!Winter rates are in effect Dec 1st through the end of March. December and January are set at $1850.00 per month and February and March are set at $2250.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road have any available units?
2801 N LITCHFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road have?
Some of 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
2801 N LITCHFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 N LITCHFIELD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
