15742 W Latham St

Great location in Goodyear near everything!! - New flooring just installed! Centerra Community of Goodyear, near ball fields, parks, schools, shopping, easy freeway access and essential services. Home Features the Following: Approx. 1761SF ~ 3BR/2BA ~ 9' Flat Ceilings ~ Kitchen with island and plenty of Cabinetry ~ Eat-In Kitchen ~ Master Suite W/ Walk-in Closet with mirrored doors ~ Neutral Colors ~ Entertainment Sized Covered Patio $10 mthly admin fee, Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. Owner prefers no pets (new flooring). $1300 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 per mth admin fee.



These are our minimum rental requirements. Some owners of individual properties may have slightly different requirements.



Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



No Pets Allowed



