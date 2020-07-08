All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

15742 W Latham St

15742 West Latham Street · No Longer Available
Location

15742 West Latham Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great location in Goodyear near everything!! - New flooring just installed! Centerra Community of Goodyear, near ball fields, parks, schools, shopping, easy freeway access and essential services. Home Features the Following: Approx. 1761SF ~ 3BR/2BA ~ 9' Flat Ceilings ~ Kitchen with island and plenty of Cabinetry ~ Eat-In Kitchen ~ Master Suite W/ Walk-in Closet with mirrored doors ~ Neutral Colors ~ Entertainment Sized Covered Patio $10 mthly admin fee, Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. Owner prefers no pets (new flooring). $1300 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 per mth admin fee.

These are our minimum rental requirements. Some owners of individual properties may have slightly different requirements.

Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15742 W Latham St have any available units?
15742 W Latham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15742 W Latham St currently offering any rent specials?
15742 W Latham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15742 W Latham St pet-friendly?
No, 15742 W Latham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15742 W Latham St offer parking?
No, 15742 W Latham St does not offer parking.
Does 15742 W Latham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15742 W Latham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15742 W Latham St have a pool?
No, 15742 W Latham St does not have a pool.
Does 15742 W Latham St have accessible units?
No, 15742 W Latham St does not have accessible units.
Does 15742 W Latham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15742 W Latham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15742 W Latham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15742 W Latham St does not have units with air conditioning.

