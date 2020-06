Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wow! This large beautiful upgraded 4 Bedroom Home in Goodyear is the one for you! Home features open floor plan with kitchen looking into family room, large kitchen with island, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances!! Big master bedroom with upgraded master bath room with double vanities! Plus an open loft area makes perfect office, tv room or play room! Dont wait on this one! Come and see it today!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.