6607 West Brown Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel courtyard carpet

Detached Home! Bedroom downstairs has a separate entrance and would make a great office or additional bedroom. Tile throughout downstairs and newer plush carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Large, open great room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with lots of counter space and tons of storage. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Enjoy the private, gated courtyard in front. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.