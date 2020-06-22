All apartments in Glendale
6607 West Brown Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:49 AM

6607 West Brown Street

6607 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

6607 West Brown Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Detached Home! Bedroom downstairs has a separate entrance and would make a great office or additional bedroom. Tile throughout downstairs and newer plush carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Large, open great room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with lots of counter space and tons of storage. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Enjoy the private, gated courtyard in front. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 West Brown Street have any available units?
6607 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6607 West Brown Street have?
Some of 6607 West Brown Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
6607 West Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6607 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 6607 West Brown Street offer parking?
No, 6607 West Brown Street does not offer parking.
Does 6607 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 West Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 West Brown Street have a pool?
No, 6607 West Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 6607 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 6607 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 West Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
